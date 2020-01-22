Video Only In Florida – It’s raining cats, dogs, and IGUANAS?!

Cold temperatures in Florida cause iguanas to become immobile and drop from trees

Now this is a video you would only see in Florida.

A bitter cold snap brought wind chills into the 20s and 30s last night across south Florida, with some spots seeing their coldest temperatures(38-43 degrees) in over 3 years near Miami.

Video from Fort Lauderdale captured by Yorkie Heaven on Facebook.

Iguanas can become lethargic in sub 50 degree temperatures, and immobile when temperatures drop between 40-45 due to their cold-blooded nature.

The good news? The iguanas aren't dead! They will re-energize once temperatures warm up!