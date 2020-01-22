Video Only In Florida – It’s raining cats, dogs, and IGUANAS?!

Now this is a video you would only see in Florida.
A bitter cold snap brought wind chills into the 20s and 30s last night across south Florida, with some spots seeing their coldest temperatures(38-43 degrees) in over 3 years near Miami.
Video from Fort Lauderdale captured by Yorkie Heaven on Facebook.
Iguanas can become lethargic in sub 50 degree temperatures, and immobile when temperatures drop between 40-45 due to their cold-blooded nature.
The good news? The iguanas aren't dead! They will re-energize once temperatures warm up!