Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three people are wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for a March shooting in the Central Business District.

On that Friday night at about 11:30 p.m., the NOPD responded to a call of shots fired at the corner of Tulane Avenue and South Robertson Street. Upon arrival, officers found a crash between two vehicles with occupants in one car, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions were not released. Surveillance video obtained of the incident shows three subjects in the 1100 block of Poydras Street, driving up in a dark-colored sedan, running to the victim’s vehicle, and then shortly after running back to the sedan.

The NOPD has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the subjects in the crime. No further details are available.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

