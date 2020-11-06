Video Forecast: Weekend rain chance and Eta redeveloping

Rain chances will come back over the weekend although it doesn't look like anything significant

Rain chances will come back over the weekend although it doesn’t look like anything significant. Moisture will continue to move in from the east around high pressure north of the area.

This will cause spotty showers to develop by late Friday. Most of the activity should remain along the coast or offshore.

By Saturday we will see a bit better chance of showers and storms. However this still looks spotty at around 40%. A lingering shower on Sunday will be possible as well.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s for the weekend and then warm to near 80 most days next week. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

We will continue to watch Eta through the weekend. Most forecasts agree on a west turn near the southern part of Florida. If this happens the storm will reemerge into the Gulf. Right now it looks like this will stay in eastern Gulf and moves north. Obviously this will be something to watch closely through the weekend but does not look like an issue for our area at the moment.