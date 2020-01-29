Video Forecast — Rain moving out! Cooler tonight!

Data pix.

Rain is moving out! Much of the rain will come to an end by 9AM, with only a 20% chance for a spotty shower this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy conditions with high temps in the upper 50s-lower 60s this afternoon. Low temps tonight in the 40s.

We stay dry on Thursday with highs near 60, but rain chances will return by Friday.

Here’s the great news. Much of the rain will exit our area by Friday afternoon, leading to a dry Saturday-Sunday! Great news for any outdoor events planned for Sunday’s Superbowl!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

63° / 47°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 63° 47°

Thursday

61° / 53°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 61° 53°

Friday

60° / 48°
Cloudy with morning rain
Cloudy with morning rain 80% 60° 48°

Saturday

61° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 61° 47°

Sunday

68° / 53°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 68° 53°

Monday

69° / 62°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 69° 62°

Tuesday

74° / 58°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 74° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

58°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

50°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

52°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

