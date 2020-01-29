Video Forecast — Rain moving out! Cooler tonight!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain is moving out! Much of the rain will come to an end by 9AM, with only a 20% chance for a spotty shower this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy conditions with high temps in the upper 50s-lower 60s this afternoon. Low temps tonight in the 40s.

We stay dry on Thursday with highs near 60, but rain chances will return by Friday.

Here’s the great news. Much of the rain will exit our area by Friday afternoon, leading to a dry Saturday-Sunday! Great news for any outdoor events planned for Sunday’s Superbowl!