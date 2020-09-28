VIDEO FORECAST — Here comes the cold front! Watching a Caribbean disturbance.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — A summer-like start across south Louisiana! High temperatures near 90 ahead of a BIG change this afternoon!

Our first strong cold front of the fall season arrives around 3PM. Quick line of thunderstorms with low-end severe risk followed by much drier & cooler weather!

National Hurricane Center now giving a 30% chance of development in the Western Caribbean over the next 3-5 days. No imminent concern to the Gulf of Mexico in the short term, but this feature is one to watch.

Let’s keep these cold fronts kicking. Once we start seeing more cold fronts, that helps cool the northern Gulf waters & shut the west/central Gulf of Mexico down for business. Stay tuned. Next name on the list is #Gamma.

