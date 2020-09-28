VIDEO FORECAST — And suddenly…the whole state smelled like roux. Cold front arrives today!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — A summer-like start across south Louisiana! High temperatures near 90 ahead of a BIG change this afternoon!

Our first strong cold front of the fall season arrives around 3PM. Quick line of thunderstorms with low-end severe risk followed by much drier & cooler weather!

