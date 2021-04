BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders received a call about a vehicle into a house on Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 6:45 a.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Baton Rouge Fire Department at the scene.

The scene is located at 768 Bayou Fountain Ave.



Images courtesy of Abbi Rocha

There are no reported injuries as a result of this crash.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available.