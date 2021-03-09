VIDEO: APSO searching for female burglar

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person seen in the picture or video?

The unidentified person is wanted for theft.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, a “female suspect is seen running out of a residence in Donaldsonville where she stole a piece of jewelry and fled on foot.”

If you know who this person is or have any information that could help in this case, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).