VIDEO: APSO asking for public’s help locating suspects in vehicle burglaries

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Take a look at the video below, do you recognize either person?

On March 9, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was alerted “to a burglary of a residence,” in the Bluff Oaks Subdivision.

The call came in around 5 a.m. and upon arrival, deputies “learned that an unknown male suspect entered a residence through a back door and was immediately confronted by the homeowner and then the suspect fled the area on foot without taking anything,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Further investigation found that two people had made their way around the neighborhood looking for unlocked vehicles.

Along with allegedly committing vehicle burglaries in Bluff Oaks Subdivision, the two suspects are also linked to vehicle burglaries on Oak Path Ct.

Sheriff Webre says, “always be proactive, be vigilant, and most of all be safe. Help us help you by always locking your vehicles and removing all valuables from the interior of your vehicle.”

If you know who these two suspects are, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).