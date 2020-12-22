Video and text chat now available when you call 9-1-1 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– Emergency Communication at the Orleans Parish Communication District just got an upgrade. Call takers can now use video and text chat when a caller dials 9-1-1 for emergency services.

Amir Elichai, the CEO of Carbyne created C-Live Universe Video and Text Chat and he got the idea to create it to find a better way to communicate emergencies after being robbed in Tel Aviv.

“My mission is to bring data in emergency services in order to help people in their most sensitive times in life when they call emergency services,” he said.

It is easy for callers to use. They don’t have to download any apps. You must call 9-1-1 and then the 9-1-1 call taker will send a text message link.

Tyrell Morrise, Director of Orleans Parish Communication District said, ” You have to grant us permission to give us access to your camera or video. Your privacy is not violated, and you grant the call taker permission for a short limited amount of time.”

Developers say that this updated technology will help tremendously with location accuracy, which can save time for first responders.

“We can now take that information very quickly and get the boots on the ground to help mitigate whatever emergency is happening,” Morris said.

And as you know in an emergency, time is of the essence, and every second counts.

“This will absolutely enable us to get the right people to the right place at the right time better than anyone else in the world, which is our mission statement,” Morris said.