HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a traffic fatality in Harvey, La., on Tuesday afternoon. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene at a local business located in the 1800 block of Westbank Expressway, they found a female victim dead on the scene after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.

Impairment is not suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.