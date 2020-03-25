Veterinarian Talks about Pets and Coronavirus.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- We love our pets as if they are actually related to us. Our pets are just as much a part of our family but, how does this pandemic impact the animals in our house? Here's what you need to know if you have pets.

Dogs, cats, any type of animal at this point needs to be protected and taken care of during the Coronavirus outbreak, too.

"Main question we've been getting is, can pets be infected with Coronavirus and multiple health organizations and infectious disease experts tell us, no they can`t be infected based on the testing a research they`ve done," said Dr. Ben Brignac, Veternarian. "And, pets can't give the virus to humans."

Even though the pets can't get Covid-19, it's still best to take extra precautions to protect your furry friend.

"It's best to have someone else take care of it while you are ill," recommend Dr. Brignac.

It's been said that pets help with anxiety and they also bring joy, so during this "ruff life" we are living right now, don't forget to take a break and play with your animals.

"If you're healthy, definitely interact with your pet like you normally would. Play with them, take care of them like you normally would. As always wash your hands use good hygiene. Wash their bowls, was their bedding," explained Dr. Brignac.

For your safety and for the vet tech's, many pet care businesses and veterinarian offices are offering curbside service. All you have to do is drive up, call to let them know you are here and they'll come get your pet.

"We are doing our best to stay open because we really have a lot of clients, especially that work at Ochsner, and they are working long hours," shared Laure Starring, Owner of Pawlins. "If we weren't able to keep their pets right now, we would be doing them a disservice."

When the pets arrive, the team greets them, and escorts the pet back into the building. Each door entry has hand sanitizer. Once the pets are in their play area, the leashes are cleaned with disinfectant and hung in the sun to dry.

"It's great. It's easier for them. We can control who is coming into the building and keep our staff safe. We do have a lot of young people who work here with kids so we are doing everything we can to keep them safe and keep them employed right now," said Starring.

