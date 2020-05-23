Vehicle theft reported in Third District

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a vehicle theft reported in the 9200 block of Airline Highway on May 20, 2020.

On Friday afternoon, the victim parked his white 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD truck at a Shell gas station. The vehicle, bearing Louisiana license plate C917579, was parked at a gas pump while the victim relocated inside the business. The vehicle was left unlocked with the key in the ignition and engine running.

At that time, the two pictured unknown black male juveniles pictured above arrived on bicycles at the location. The juvenile wearing a white t-shirt and dark-colored pants was then seen dropping his bicycle, entering the victim’s vehicle and driving away from the location. The other unknown black male fled on his bicycle in an unknown direction.

For reference purposes, a stock photo is included of a vehicle similar in year, color, make and model to the reported stolen vehicle.

Additionally, the group of three pictured black males are sought for questioning as persons of interest in this investigation. They are not wanted for arrest.

Anyone with information on this incident or the pictured subjects is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-603 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.