SLIDELL, LA (WGNO) – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriffs office is on the scene of a shooting in the Alton area in Slidell Tuesday.

According to deputies, at about 2:30 p.m. a call went out of a vehicle being hit by gunfire in the 37000 block of North Third Street.

Deputies report no one was injured but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.