Vehicle crashes into concrete barrier on I-10 in St. Martin Parish, 20-year-old man thrown

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – A 20-year-old St. Martinville man who stopped to help the driver of a disabled vehicle died at the scene of the crash after he was thrown over a concrete barrier.

According to police, it happened just after midnight Friday when 20-year-old Robin Theriot witnessed another vehicle become disabled after hitting a concrete barrier in the construction zone on I-10 westbound in Breaux Bridge.

Before Theriot could help the driver, he was struck by an oncoming vehicle and thrown over the center concrete wall and onto the eastbound lane, Breaux Bridge police said.

An approaching 18-wheeler then struck Theriot, killing him instantly.

A second person traveling with Theriot was also struck, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital by police.

Asst. Chief Terry Latiolais said the woman driving the vehicle that had hit the concrete barrier was having trouble finding her exit while traveling through the construction zone in the dark.

He said after her vehicle struck the concrete barrier, her headlights and brake lights were disabled and her car came to a rest in the center of the roadway.

Theriot stopped to help, Latiolais said, however a second oncoming vehicle did not see the crash and could not stop in time.

He also said the driver of the 18-wheeler did not see Theriot’s body lying on the roadway until impact.

‘He was pretty shaken up after learning what happened.’ Latiolais said.

“This is an unfortunate situation all around.”