NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) is investigating a fire at a vacant house in the Seventh Ward Saturday, June 10.

Fire investigators say the fire started around 1:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Elysian Fields Ave. when firefighters received a 911 call. At the scene, firefighters found a two-story home with heavy flames spreading to the roof.

A second alarm was called at 1:30 p.m. to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

NOFD had the fire under control at 2:30 p.m.

At this time are are no reported injuries.

The fire severely damaged the home and left minor damage to the side of a home next to it.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the NOFD said neighbors tell them vagrants frequently run extension cords to multiple homes in the neighborhood out of the house.

The fire remains under investigation.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.