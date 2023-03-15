NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) ––– The Joint Utility Committee is presenting details on an ordinance passed late last year to address high utility bills and how customers can dispute the charges.

Customers struggling to make payments often have their unpaid bills sent to collection agencies. But under the ordinance, customers can now appeal decisions by the Sewerage and Water Board (SWBNO).

Any customer can dispute their SWBNO bill by contacting customer service via phone, email, in-person, mail, or fax. After receiving the review request, SWBNO will conduct an investigation.

If the customer is not satisfied with the results of the investigation, they can request an administrative hearing. The customer could then appeal the dispute to the city council by submitting an SWBNO Customer Appeals form.

The committee meets in the City Council Chambers at 11 a.m. You can view the agenda and watch the live stream here.

