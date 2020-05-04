USS Alabama tours resume on a limited basis

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile landmark reopens on a limited basis as of this weekend. Saturday marked the reopening of Battleship Memorial Park. This is some video from before the COVID-19 shutdown. The park reopened the grounds and gift shop starting Saturday. Their hours are listed on Facebook as opening at 9 in the morning and closing at 5 in the evening.

You won’t get the full park experience though. According to their page “The USS ALABAMA, USS DRUM and Aircraft Pavilion will remain closed as part of the Governor’s mandate for museums in the Safer at Home order.” There’s no word on when those spots may reopen again. The park was closed completely to visitors for about a month and a half amid concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus.