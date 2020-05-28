USA Dueling Pianos to perform Facebook Live porch concerts at Ronald McDonald House New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – As part of the Give NOLA Day celebration, USA Dueling Pianos will be performing live on Facebook from the front porch of Ronald McDonald House New Orleans. The House is located at 4403 Canal Street.

The local charity will stream it on their www.facebook.com/rmhcsla page on June 2 at 11 a.m. with a second, “Happy Hour” concert at 5 p.m.

Headquartered in New Orleans, USA Dueling Piano provides entertainment across the U.S. in a variety of venues, with a deep commitment to helping non-profits and honoring military service members. Cofounders Tim Buie and Andy Shinskie reached out to RMHC-SLA during the COVID-19 pandemic to offer their assistance in helping fundraise for the “home away from home” for out-of-town families of ill or injured children requiring medical treatment in the New Orleans area.

“Ronald McDonald House has always meant to a lot to me since a member of my own family stayed at one in North Carolina,” said Buie.

RMHC-SLA, who has been adversely impacted by the pandemic, hopes to reopen its New Orleans House soon, and is in the process of fine-tuning its plans for reinstatement, a process that is going on at all RMHC locations coast to coast.

“We look forward to reopening our doors first to families with children requiring inpatient hospital services,” said Marianne Addy, RMHC-SLA Executive Director. She said their initial Give NOLA Day fundraising goal is $10,000.

#GiveNOLADay is a 24-hour event hosted by the Greater New Orleans Foundation to inspire people to give generously to nonprofits making the New Orleans region stronger.