NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)—The Mississippi River is rising, and the US Army Corps of Engineers is taking any chances. They’re checking levees for any possible problems.

According to the Corps, rain up north across the upper Mississippi and the traditional spring rise has caused the corps to initiate what they call Phase I Flood Fight.

It sounds pretty strong, but it’s actually means that the corps is making sure that the protection levees are doing they’re job.

Matt Roe, spokesperson for the Army Corps in New Orleans says, “The trigger for us to go into Phase I Flood Flight is is when the river at the Carrollton gauge reaches a height of 11 feet. When it’s at 11 feet the Mississippi River has left is natural banks, and so we begin our phase one. We’re out twice a week, inspecting the levees and working closely with our partners at the local levee boards.”

The gauge is expected to pass the 11ft point by Wednesday. Roe also notes that any subsurface construction withing 1500 feet of levees will cease during the declaration. The work can proceed with a permit from a local levee board.

The corps is also asking that if residents who live near the levees or exercise on the levees see anything out of the ordinary, like excessive seepage should call the corps to report at 504-862-1102

