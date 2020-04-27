Ursuline Academy’s “Katrina Class” has a message for the Class of 2020

New Orleans – One local high school’s “Katrina” class is reaching out to the Class of 2020 to let them know when it comes to having their senior year upended, they know how it feels.

There’s a sisterhood on State Street, where Ursuline Academy has been educating local girls for nearly 300 years.

“That kind of brings the sisterhood or this family connection that you just don`t really feel anywhere else,” says Kristine Cerniglia, Class of 2006.

“It`s just the whole group of people there is a just so nice and kind and to not see their faces to see their faces every single day after school it was just a huge letdown. And to not know that the last time that I saw them was going to be the last time,” Claire Myers, Class of 2020.

The coronavirus would claim a portion of Claire Myers’ senior year.

“I missed my senior choir recital, my senior piano recital, my senior orchestra recital,” said Myers.

Another class knows 2020’s plight all too well and they’re leaving messages for the Class of 2020:

“Ever since I heard of the school`s closing your class has been on my heart and in my mind…”

“I never wanted another senior class at Ursuline or anywhere else to have a senior year like the one that I had…”

“I know that this time feels a little bit strange and it feels a little uncertain…”

Ursuline’s class of 2006 lost a portion of their senior year as well, to Hurricane Katrina.

“You want to kind of be there for them in a way that you know you would want someone to be there for you,” says Cerniglia

And for the Class of 2020, knowing the Katrina Class can relate to this strange and unique experience just might help them weather their own storm.

“Thank you! Thank you so much. You don`t know how much it means to me and my class to hear you guys,” says Myers.