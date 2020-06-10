Urban South Brewery joins more than 300 breweries in “Black is Beautiful” beer initiative

NEW ORLEANS- Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, is participating in the “Black is Beautiful” initiative, a global beer collaboration created to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily. Urban South’s “Black is Beautiful” creation will be released to the public in early July, and the brewery will donate 100% of the proceeds from beer sales to New Orleans’ Youth Empowerment Project.

“We are in awe of the leadership shown by Weathered Souls Brewing Company on this project and saw this as an opportunity to raise awareness, show solidarity and provide some funds for organizations in our community that are addressing these structural inequalities at the ground level. In New Orleans, we’ll be donating proceeds from this beer to Youth Empowerment Project, an organization that we have supported in the past and one that’s provided support to one of our own former employees. We fully recognize that this is a small step, and are committed to continuing to support causes and policies that push for equality in our community.” said Jacob Landry, founder of Urban South Brewery.

Spearheaded by Weathered Souls Brewing Company, “Black is Beautiful” invites any brewer to use the base stout beer recipe provided and add their own twist or ideas. Participating breweries are asked to donate 100% of the beer’s proceeds to local foundations and organizations that are committed to the long-term work of equality. The mission of the “Black is Beautiful” initiative is to bridge the gap and provide a platform to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color.

Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) is a community-based non-profit organization working to empower young people to improve their lives and the lives of others. YEP envisions a community where all people have access to the opportunities, skills, resources and relationships they need to actualize their potential. The organization engages underserved youth through community-based education, mentoring, and enrichment and development programs.

To learn more about the “Black is Beautiful” initiative, visit BlackIsBeautiful.Beer. To stay up to date on Urban South Brewery’s release of the “Black is Beautiful” beer, follow along on social media (@urbansouthbeer.)