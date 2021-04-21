Urban League of Louisiana President and CEO Releases Statement on Chauvin Guilty Verdict

People celebrate as the verdict is announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 20, 2021. – Sacked police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter on april 20 in the death of African-American George Floyd in a case that roiled the United States for almost a year, laying bare deep racial divisions. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Baton Rouge, La (BRPROUD)- The Urban League of Louisiana President and CEO released a statement on the Chauvin guilty verdict.

Read the statement below:

The Urban League of Louisiana is pleased with the verdict reached in the trial of Derrick Chauvin. This verdict demonstrates the power of accountability and the promise of a legal system that fairly judged the actions before it. After millions in America and around the world were moved to action after witnessing and experiencing Mr. Floyd’s murder, it is important to acknowledge when a just decision has been reached. There is still much work to be done to bring about true police reform and a transformation of the criminal justice system, but today’s verdict, along with the settlement of the civil suit in favor of Mr. Floyd’s family, is a step in the right direction and a ray of hope for all people who believe in justice and fairness for all.