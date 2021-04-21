Urban League of Louisiana President and CEO Releases Statement on Chauvin Guilty Verdict

Baton Rouge, La (BRPROUD)- The Urban League of Louisiana President and CEO released a statement on the Chauvin guilty verdict.
Read the statement below:
The Urban League of Louisiana is pleased with the verdict reached in the trial of Derrick Chauvin. This verdict demonstrates the power of accountability and the promise of a legal system that fairly judged the actions before it. After millions in America and around the world were moved to action after witnessing and experiencing Mr. Floyd’s murder, it is important to acknowledge when a just decision has been reached. There is still much work to be done to bring about true police reform and a transformation of the criminal justice system, but today’s verdict, along with the settlement of the civil suit in favor of Mr. Floyd’s family, is a step in the right direction and a ray of hope for all people who believe in justice and fairness for all.