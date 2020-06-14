Upturn Arts launches first at-home summer camp

NEW ORLEANS– Upturn Arts will have “U-Turn,” the organization’s first at-home virtual summer camp program for kids ages 4-14. The camp switched to an at-home format this year because of Covid-19.

Each kid will receive a U-Turn art kit, complete with age-specific lesson plans and projects for the kids to enjoy and get creative with. In each kit, there is a tie-dye kit, as well as art supplies for the kids to complete each project.

On the YouTube channel there will also be lagniappe workshops featuring local artists from the Master Guest Artists series sponsored by Positive Vibrations Foundation. Including workshops from Mike Dillon, John Bukaty, Larry Frates, S.G. Clark, Daria and the Hip Drops, MC Sweet Tea, Activisim, and so much more.

Executive Director for Upturn Arts, Dana Reed said, “This is really here to support families at this time when kids need something to do.”

It is basically like camp in a bag for kids like Jadeon and Amaris Godley who are excited to start.

“I like water colors,” Amaris Godley said.

“We need something to do over the summer. All this stuff in the bag is here to mimic camp time,” Jadeon Godley said.

Their mother Renee Brown said, “This gives them different ways to utilize the materials. Kids can be creative with all the different crafts, so I think they’ll enjoy having access to these materials.”

Art kit pick up begins on June 14th at Upturn Arts, which is located at 1719 Toledano Street. Pre-registration for kits is required. Parents can “pay what they can” for the kits.

