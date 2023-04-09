NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Residents in the Uptown area are without water this Easter Sunday (April 9th) after a water break.

According to Sewerage an Water Board, a 30 inch water line broke on Audubon Street and Cohn Street around 1:00 p.m.

In order to repair the line water lines on Cohn Street from S. Johnson to Adams and Audubon Street from Willow to Claiborne Ave. will be temporality out of service.

Until the line is repaired the following streets are closed and drivers are urged avoid the areas:

Cohn is closed from Broadway to Audubon

Audubon Street closed from Panola to Hickory

Hickory closed from Audubon to Broadway

SWBNO is checking water pressure levels to see if a precautionary boil water advisory is necessary. Residents are urged to call 504-52-WATER immediately if they see water emergencies or experience a drop in pressure, as well as those who may have experienced damage due to the water main break.

