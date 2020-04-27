Uptown neighbors happy to have La Boulangerie back

NEW ORLEANS–Magazine Street is not the bustling activity center it once was, but the past few weeks have seen a welcome return to the neighborhood in the form of La Boulangerie Bakery and Cafe.

Chef Maggie Scales says they’re back with the same tasty treats, even if getting them is different, “We are doing curbside pickup as well as take out for online orders, and you can also walk right up to the counter and order, but we prefer people to do online ordering.”

Scales and her crew were happy to get back into the kitchen, but weren’t sure they’d fit in with the new normal.

According to Scales, “I saw all these posts about everyone making their own banana bread and everybody making their own sourdough. I got really nervous and I thought, ‘Oh, My Gosh! People aren’t going to need us anymore, people are doing their own thing and they won’t want our bread and they won’t want our croissants, but we have not had a problem with it. People have come back happier than ever.”

What’s even better is that Scales and the folks at the Link Restaurant Group have been able to give work to their employees at a very uncertain time.

“Keeping everybody employed and keeping everybody working and helping and feeding the community. That’s been our biggest success,” said Scales.

La Boulangerie is open Tuesday-Sunday, 8am-2pm