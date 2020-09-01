Uptown apartment fire displaces 26, kills 1 dog

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Fire Department was busy Monday evening battling a three-alarm fire in the Garden District.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 8:43 p.m. August 31, in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue. The building, a two-story brick apartment complex, was heavily engulfed in flames.

A second alarm was immediately called and a third alarm was called in around 9:25 p.m. The NOFD was able to get the fire under control around 11:09 p.m., but crews were still working to completely extinguish the flames into Tuesday morning.

The complex contains 25 units. Only 20 of those units were occupied at the time with 26 residents now displaced. The American Red Cross was on scene to assist those whose units were damaged, offering them housing vouchers, food, clothing and information for long-term assistance.

No injuries were reported by the NOFD, but one resident’s dog died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.