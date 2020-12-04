UPS limits deliveries for some of country’s biggest retailers due to demand, reports say

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 29: A United Parcel Service logo is pictured on April 29, 2020 in New York City. Shares of United Parcel Service, UPS, dropped after the package delivery company reported their first-quarter earnings that fell below expectations. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — UPS is reportedly telling drivers not to pick up packages from some of the country’s largest retailers after they reached capacity cutoffs.

According to The Wall Street Journal, who obtained internal documents, the impacted businesses include Nike, Gap, Macy’s, L.L. Bean, Hot Topic and Newegg.

A UPS spokesperson told CNBC that that they are working to deliver packages at record volumes.

“We’ve worked with our large retail customers to ensure they are aware of how much capacity is available to them,” Glenn Zaccara said during an interview. If the demand exceeds the planned allocations, UPS will “work with our larger customers to ensure the volume gets picked up and delivered as more capacity becomes available in our network.”

While UPS did not openly name retailers to CNBC, a spokesperson for Gap said they have been “very happy” with deliveries so far during the holiday season.

“Knowing the unique constraints the industry is facing this peak season, we worked with our carriers early on to collectively build a strategic plan of execution — which includes dynamic pickups at stores,” the spokesperson said.

An estimated 186.4 million consumers took advantage of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and shopped in-store and online this year, according to the National Retail Federation.