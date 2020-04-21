Updated damage reports from severe weather in Mississippi over Easter weekend

PEARL, Miss. – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to respond to the severe weather that hit the state on April 12, 2020.

The National Weather Service confirmed a total of 15 tornadoes.

EF-0 2 EF-1 7 EF-2 3 EF-3 1 EF-4 2 Updated storm report from April 12 storms

At this time, 34 counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA. Over 1,400 homes were impacted statewide by the Easter Sunday severe weather event. Additionally, over 80 businesses across the state were impacted.

These are initial reports, numbers could change throughout the upcoming days.

Total Number of Homes Impacted Per County:

(*Not all 34 counties are listed below)

Bolivar – 51

– 51 Carroll –2

–2 Chickasaw – 15

– 15 Clarke –35

–35 Coahoma – 37

– 37 Covington – 297

– 297 Grenada – 112

– 112 Humphreys – 4

– 4 Jasper – 80

80 Jefferson Davis – 164

– 164 Jones – 386

– 386 Lafayette – 12

– 12 Lawrence – 47

– 47 Marion – 1

– 1 Newton – 13

– 13 Panola – 55

– 55 Rankin –1

–1 Smith – 16

– 16 Sunflower – 11

– 11 Tallahatchie – 20

– 20 Tate – 12

– 12 Walthall – 23

– 23 Yalobusha – 11

– 11 Yazoo – 7

Residents can still self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Those links for each county can be found here: www.msema.org/contact/crisistrackcsr/

To view photos and video of the storm damage visit: www.msema.org/news/