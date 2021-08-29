Update: Pumps and power status ahead of Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans announced they are prepared and ready to respond to impacts from Hurricane Ida.

Currently, 96 of 99 drainage pumps are available for service. The pumps that are down are located at DPS 14 in New Orleans East, DPS 6 in Lakeview near Metairie Road, and DPS 12 in Lakeview near Lake Marina Drive.

Regarding power, Turbine 4 is now in service, Turbine 5 and Turbine 6 are both in service, as well. Four Electro-Motive Diesel generators are available (EMD #1 is undergoing fan upgrades for noise mitigation) and all Frequency Changers are in service and are ready for use.