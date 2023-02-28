UPDATE 2/28/2023 2 p.m.: The victim in this morning’s deadly shooting has been identified by Opelousas Police as Harrison Bordenave, 34, of Opelousas.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as Jason Laday, 34, also of Opelousas. Laday will be booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with Second Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, authorities said.

Police said the victim and the suspect had been involved in multiple disagreements over the past several weeks that ultimately led to today’s shooting. At least one incident occurred at the gym where the shooting took place. Investigators will continue to review the previous incidents involving the two parties.

ORIGINAL STORY: OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Police are on the scene of a homicide this morning in the 1500 block of South Union Street in Opelousas.

Opelousas Police said two men were arguing at a local gym at approximately 8 a.m. and took the dispute outside where one of the men was shot and killed. Attempts by other gym members and first responders to perform lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, authorities said.

The suspected shooter has been taken into custody and is currently being interviewed by investigators, police said.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1000 cash reward.