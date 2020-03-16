UPDATE: Patients are quarantined in cabins at Bayou Segnette State Park

New Orleans – At least ten people who may have the coronavirus are under quarantine and getting medical aid at Bayou Segnette State Park.

According to a spokesman for Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Julio Guichard, the patients are “primarily residents of assisted living facilities or nursing homes” who would not be able to return to their group homes if they test positive for the virus.

Guichard says the patients either show symptoms of the virus, or have come in contact with someone suspected of having the virus. Patients whose test results are negative will be able to go home, while those who test positive will be “transferred by ambulance to a hospital.”

While members of the Louisiana National Guard are providing security, the patients are in cabins, with medical staff on site “to monitor the patient(s), bring meals, and do assessments.”

The park has 16 multi-room cabins and 98 RV sites that could be used for housing.

Guichard also says there will be a “hospital scrubbing” of all rooms, including air filtration systems, and that all soft goods, mattresses, towels and linens will be discarded after their use.