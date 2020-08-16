UPDATE: Overwhelming response to boy’s search for a family, ‘I hope one of y’all pick me’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The story of an Oklahoma boy desperately searching for a home has touched people across the country.

When sister station KFOR met 9-year-old Jordan and asked him what he would wish for if he had three wishes, he said he would only need one.

“To have a family, and family, family. Those are the only wishes I have,” Jordan said.

It’s no secret a family would be a dream come true. Jordan lives at a group home now but would love a sense of normalcy and the unconditional love of a parent.

“The reason it’s important is so I could have some people to talk to anytime I need to,” Jordan said. “I hope one of y’all pick me.”

Jordan’s story ended up reaching the entire country with hundreds of people reaching out to KFOR, wanting to adopt him. Calls poured in from places as far as New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, and Kentucky to name a few.

This 9-year-old’s desire to find a family reached the masses in just a couple of days.

“I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad, or just mom, or just dad. I don’t really care,” Jordan said in an interview in July.

Jordan’s permanency planning worker has a lot of work ahead of him with over 5,000 submissions already.

“I’m in the process of reading through those profiles to select a family to try to move forward with,” Christopher Marlowe, Jordan’s OKDHS Permanency Planning Worker, said.

Jordan’s journey has been difficult. He’s been in foster care for six years and has moved around countless times.

“We’ve had a couple of families that expressed interest in adoption but after we did disclosures, the families decided that it wasn’t the right fit for them or their family at this time, so we’ve had some difficulty finding placement for him,” Marlowe said.

It’s a similar situation for all of the children featured on KFOR’s weekly series “A Place To Call Home.” Many children have some form of special physical or behavioral health need, often because of the trauma they’ve endured. It’s no different for Jordan.

“Even for a child that’s been through custody, he’s been through a whole lot compared to most of our kids,” he said.

Many people were heartbroken to see Jordan’s brother, Braison, was adopted last year, but without Jordan.

Marlowe says they are hoping to reconnect the siblings.

“His brother’s adoptive family has been agreeable to that and even if things go well, they said they would be willing to take them out on day passes so they could spend some good quality time together,” he said.

Marlowe says he is recruiting help from other staff to look through families’ profiles and hopes this time around Jordan will finally find his place to call home.

“I’m really excited about this and very hopeful this is going to be the breakthrough we needed to find this kid a home,” he said.

There are more than 7,700 Oklahoma children in foster care right now. Around 500 are ready for adoption.

DHS says they really need foster families right now that can take care of older children, sibling groups, and children with special needs.

KFOR has received a tremendous amount of responses from Jordan’s story.

In fact, the state has received thousands of emails and many phone calls. The wait time for a response from the state may take longer than usual because of the increased volume.

If in Oklahoma, you can call the OKDHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 to find out more information or fill out a form online here.

If you do not live in Oklahoma, you will need to contact your state’s child welfare system to get the process of adoption started.