NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell is vetoing the New Orleans City Council decision to prohibit residential occupancy by anyone at the city-owned apartment, designated as the mayor’s unit, at the Pontalba building in the French Quarter.

The Mayor’s response follows the council’s ordinance to amend the city code making it illegal for the Mayor to have free residential use of the apartment.

The ordinance follows an allegation that Cantrell stayed there during Essence Fest even though there was already a new ordinance in place prohibiting overnight stays.

With a four to two vote both Councilman Eugene Green and Councilman Oliver Thomas voted against the ordinance and councilman Freddie Kind was absent.

Councilman Green voted against kicking the Mayor out because he worries about how future Mayor’s might like to use the apartment for business.

“We have a mayor who has two years left in her term. this particular asset has been made available to previous mayors and the decision that we made today assumes that future mayors need to be bound by restricted access to this asset which can be used and has been used in a productive manor,” said Green.

The ordinance would put the apartment up for lease at fair market value, and that would end the long-time practice of allowing official to use it for free.

No word on council members yet on how they plan to respond to the Mayor’s veto.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.