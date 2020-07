NEW ORLEANS, LA – Demolition of the Hard Rock Hotel site has reached the recovery phase, nine months after its collapse in October 2019.

New Orleans Fire Chief Tim Mcconnell says the company that is doing the demolition has made progress in efforts of recovering the remains of the two victims still trapped inside. Heavy debris has been cleared to create a path to help successfully complete the removal.

Recovery of the victims bodies should start at the end of this week or early next week.