This photo shows traffic near the death investigation. Source: Bay County Traffic

Ed. Note: This story has been updated with new information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies were on scene Friday morning after a body was discovered in a ditch.

The body was found at Ormond Avenue and Highway 231. Troopers said a 27-year-old Dothan man was walking south on Highway 231 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle then left the scene without notifying law enforcement, troopers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Bay County Sheriff’s Office.