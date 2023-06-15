CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has a vehicle stopped in a possible stand-off situation in Oil City.

According to the CPSO, a driver ran into the back of an 18-wheeler multiple times on I-49 North.

“Deputies caught up to him,” said Casey Jones of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations. “Just south of that location, they made the traffic stop. An individual got out of the truck, and he started yelling at the deputy and got back in his truck. He took off. A pursuit ensued.”

Sheriff’s deputies assess the situation while parked on the side of a rural road in Oil City, La. Image: KTAL’s Lynn Vance

Jones said deputies tried to deploy stop sticks, but he said the suspect missed them. The suspect drove to Griff Landing and ended up barricading himself in the vehicle. The deputies made contact.

“We ended up getting him in custody,” said Jones. “He was bitten by the (CPSO) dog. The dog was deployed into the vehicle.”

Police say the man is in custody and receiving medical care.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.