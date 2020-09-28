Upcoming road closures on US 190 WB

ERWINVILLE, La (BRPROUD)– There will be a westbound lane closure on US 190 in the town of Erwinville (West Baton Rouge Parish) from 7:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6 and Wednesday, October 7.

This closure is for roadway repairs.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to drive with caution through work zones and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

For additional information regarding this closure, please contact Jonathan Catlett by email: Jonathan.Catlett@la.gov

LATEST POSTS