Unrestrained Passenger Dies in Terrebonne Parish Crash

Houma, LA – Shortly after 12:30 this afternoon, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA 182 near the Mandalay Bridge. The crash claimed the life of 50-year-old David Loyd of Thibodaux, LA.

The preliminary investigation revealed 30-year-old Brandon Cotton of Houma was traveling east on LA 182 in a 2013 Ford F-250. For reasons still under investigation, Cotton ran off of the roadway to the right while in a left curve. Cotton’s vehicle then struck a ditch and a tree. Loyd was not wearing his seat belt and suffered fatal injuries. Cotton was wearing his seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected on the part of Cotton and a toxicology report is pending. Speed is considered to be a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop C has investigated 2 fatal crashes resulting in 2 deaths in 2021.