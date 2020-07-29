Unrestrained man killed in fatal head-on Ascension Parish crash

GEISMAR, La. – According to Louisiana State Troopers, shortly before 6:00 am on July 29, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 30 west of LA Hwy 73 in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Robby Watts of Livingston.

The initial investigation by State Trooper revealed the crash occurred as Watts was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 30 in a 2015 GMC Sierra. At the same time, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 30. For reasons still under investigation, Watts crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the GMC striking the Chevrolet head-on.

Watts was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment on the part of Watts is suspected, and a toxicology sample was obtained from him for analysis.

The driver of the Chevrolet was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.