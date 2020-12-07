Unrestrained driver killed in Livingston Parish crash

MAUREPAS – According to Louisiana State Police, shortly after 11:00 am on December 6, Troopers began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 22 north of LA Hwy 1039 in Livingston Parish. The crash took the life of 45-year-old Percy Dunn of Springfield.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Dunn and his passenger were traveling southbound on LA Hwy 22 in a 1997 Dodge Ram. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway.

According to LSP, Dunn was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The passenger was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.