Unrestrained driver killed in Assumption Parish crash

NAPOLEONVILLE – Shortly before 2:30 this afternoon, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA 1 just north of LA 400. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Alonzo Simmons of Richwood, TX.

According to Louisiana State Police, the preliminary investigation revealed Simmons was traveling north on LA 1 in a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban. For reasons still under investigation, Simmons ran off of the roadway to the right and struck a drain culvert.

Simmons was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected during the crash, causing fatal injuries. Simmons’s passenger was also unrestrained and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge by Acadian Ambulance Air Med Service.

This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.