WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) – A crash early Tuesday morning claimed the life of a Boutte man according to the Louisiana State Police. The accident happened on US 90 west in Westwego.

Troopers say at about 1:30, 53-year-old Terry Ralph was heading west on the highway near Live Oak Boulevard in a 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck with an enclosed trailer attached when for unknown reasons, he ran off the roadway. The truck hit a guardrail before driving into a drainage canal and became partially submerged.

Ralph was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, according to LSP, and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers say it is not known if impairment was a factor in the crash but a toxicology sample was taken and submitted for investigation.

“While not all crashes are survivable, wearing a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Avoid distractions that take the driver’s focus away from the road. Having a plan and making safe decisions could be the difference for tomorrow,” Louisiana State Police Troop B