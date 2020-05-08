University of Louisiana system announces tuition discounts for some adults

(Press Release) – The University of Louisiana System is announcing a special tuition rate for Louisiana adults returning to school to finish their degree though Compete LA.

A flat rate of $275 per credit hour will apply to students who qualify through the program.

This rate provides an average discount of $450 per course.

“This straight-forward pricing model not only offers relief in what it will cost to finish a degree but eases the burden returning adults experience when calculating costs to return to school,” UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson said. “What we have experienced the past couple of months will only hasten our entrance into the future of work. Louisiana can compete at the highest levels provided we have the educational attainment to adapt to a new reality.”

Compete LA, powered by the Universities of Louisiana, is designed to re-engage the 653,000 Louisiana adults with some college credit but no degree.

To qualify for Compete LA and the discounted rate, students must be Louisiana residents, have some college credit but no degree and stopped out of school for at least two years.

Compete LA features adult-friendly degree paths throughout the System’s nine member institutions*. Each Compete LA student is matched with a free coach to assist in identifying the best path to degree completion, re-enrollment, and academic success.

“Easing the burden for our adult learners is the impetus of Compete LA,” Katie Barras, UL System assistant vice president for academic innovation and the program’s director, said. “This friendly pricing model paired with our innovative coaching structure sets adults up for success.”

The University of Louisiana System launched Compete LA last fall and has engaged more than 2,000 stop outs and will celebrate seven graduates in May.

Those already enrolled through Compete LA will receive flat-rate tuition in future semesters. Students interested in finishing their degree can apply at CompeteLA.org or through the program’s mobile app found in the App Store and on Google Play.

*Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech University, Nicholls State University, Northwestern State University, McNeese State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, UL Lafayette, University of Louisiana Monroe, and University of New Orleans.