University of Holy Cross has first ever virtual commencement ceremony on YouTube

Schools are having to adapt to the ongoing crisis that COVID-19 has on our lives. The University of Holy Cross made sure that the graduating class of 2020 was not forgotten.

The 45-minute commencement ceremony started at noon and went for 45 minutes on Sunday, May 17th.

School leaders collected 34 videos to honor the graduates, taking a week to put the entire ceremony together.

“All of the staff, faculty and students at the University of Holy Cross would like to congratulate the graduates in our Class of 2020 with a special online ceremony,” UHC President McNeely says in a press release. “While it won’t be a normal commencement ceremony due to the ongoing COVID crisis, we’re excited to celebrate these graduates as they prepare to journey out into the community and continue the university’s mission of touching hearts and minds. We look forward to having an in-person Commencement Ceremony when it is again safe to have large gatherings.”