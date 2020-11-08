United States soon to have its first ‘second gentleman’

Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, spoke with Democratic supporters on Monday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRBL) – Senator Kamala Harris made history Saturday, becoming the first woman ever to be elected to the office of Vice President of the United States.

In addition to being the first woman elected to the office, Vice President-elect Harris will also be the first Black or South Asian to serve in the office.

But Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, will also be a first for the nation. After Harris is sworn into office in January, Emhoff will become the nation’s first Second Gentleman of the United States.

Emhoff, in his forthcoming role as SGOTUS, will mark the first time an American Vice President has had a male spouse.

Harris and Emhoff, who is a lawyer, have been married for six years.

Following the announcement that Pennsylvania had been called for Biden and Harris, Emhoff was quick to tweet out his pride in his wife’s historic accomplishment.

So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020