United Cajun Navy pleads with Louisiana residents to volunteer with Seacor crew search

COCODRIE, LA. — Seaplanes taking off from Cocodrie, as the search for the missing Seacor Power crew members continues. Monday, more than 100 boats came out for the search. Today, that number has dwindled.

“We’re going to make the best of the situation because we got about 30-40 boats out today,” said Ronnie Adams, search volunteer and star of the hit show “Swamp People”.

Adams is part of the search effort, and his reason for joining is a personal one.

“One of the kids I taught at St. Bernard High School, Chaz Morales, is actually a kid I taught, is one of the missing kids, and it’s just hit home so hard,” said Adams.

Boats came and went from the dock all afternoon, but searchers say, they haven’t had much luck.

Monday, searchers found several life vests from the vessel on barrier islands, but today’s brisk winds are making boating conditions more difficult.

Jack Monte, a search volunteer, has been on the water everyday, tirelessly looking with other volunteers. He says he’s not giving up hope, because if anyone can survive this, it’s these men.

“They’re Louisiana men, they’re some of the strongest guys I’ve ever met. So if anyone can live in the marsh for two or three weeks, it would be someone along these lines,” said Monte.

Monte has a picture of the missing men as his cell phone background. A humbling reminder of why he’s out here, and a strong source of motivation.

“It’s kind of hard to explain, it’s almost like faith. You can’t feel it, you can’t see it, you don’t know what the outcome is going to be, but you just got to have faith that the families are going to get closure and the answers they’re looking for,” said Monte.

Monte says he and the other volunteers are not giving up hope, and they’ll continue searching until these men come home.

Adams is asking anyone with a large boat to please come out and help the search, because a lot of these boats can’t make it to the further barrier islands because of the windy conditions. He tells WGNO they’re going to continue their search efforts tomorrow morning.