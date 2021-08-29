United Cajun Navy needs your help

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The United Cajun Navy is putting out the call for help from the community.

This is the message that was recently posted on their Facebook page:

United Cajun Navy NEEDS YOUR HELP!!

Currently we are in DIRE NEED of fuel “93 Octane” sent to our current operation 11075 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

We would like to thank everyone for all their prayers and support!

To DONATE SUPPLIES please fill out this quick form https://form.jotform.com/201966683433058. We thank you for any supplies you can donate to help our cause! 🙏

To VOLUNTEER click here 👉 https://www.cognitoforms.com/UnitedCajunN…/UnitedCajunNavy

For ASSISTANCE click here to contact the Cajun Navy for help during #HurricaneIda 👉

All donations are beyond appreciated and we can’t thank those who donate enough. You may DONATE by clicking this link >> https://fundly.com/2020-ucn-response-funding. 🙏🙏

UCN has been making preparations on Sunday to help those in need as soon as the weather allows them to do so safely.

