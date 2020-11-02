Unique and beautiful All Saints Day tradition continues at Lacombe Cemetery

Lacombe, La.– One All Saints Day traditions dates back over a century and it all culminates at sundown.

WGNO was there tonight for the annual tribute at the Osey Ordogne Cemetery.

Descendant Gerrin Narcisse explains, “This tradition goes back to the 1800’s when the French first arrived here. It combines the French and the Native American culture. It took the All Saints Day from the French and the traditions of the Choctaw burials of the Native Americans and put them all together and that’s why we have the ceremony that we have that dates back generations.”

Candles lit on the graves of loved ones at Osey Ordogne Cemetery in Lacombe, La. on Nov. 1, 2020(WGNO-TV)

Narcisse continued, “Throughout the years you sit back and you listen to your family about family members who are no longer with us and you laugh, you joke, you smile and you rejoice with family. You bring the children out to make their own fun.”

Narcisse also spoke of his college days when a history professor told him how unique the tradition is, “Lacombe is one of one two places in the world that still does All Saints Day the way you do All Saints, and it is uniquely special because of the Choctaw tradition of brining the body up from the bayou and bringing it up through the cemetery.”

According to Narcisse the tradition of lighting the candles on the resting places of their loved ones is meant to light the way to heaven.