COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police are working to identify a driver killed in a Covington crash on Interstate 12.

It happened on Sunday, Dec. 18th. near Hihgway 21 in St. Tammany Parish.

The report shows a person was driving east on I-12 at the same time as a tow truck. That’s when the unidentified driver’s car became disabled in the left lane without any lights on. The tow truck ultimately hit the back of the car resulting in the car becoming fully engulfed in flames.

The unidentified driver sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the truck voluntarily submitted a chemical breath test that came back negative. Impairment is not suspected to be a cause of the crash.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

